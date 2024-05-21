The renewed effort to pass the “Right to Clean and Healthy Waters” amendment to Florida's constitution

There was an effort to get an amendment to Florida's constitution onto the 2024 ballot that would have assured citizens a right to clean water but its organizers fell short of the required signatures. But FloridaRightToCleanWater.org is not giving up, and has already launched an effort to get a similar amendment onto the ballot for the 2026 election.

If passed, the new proposed amendment titled “Right to Clean and Healthy Waters” would create a fundamental right to clean and healthy waters in Florida. And it would allow citizens to sue state agencies for equitable relief when an agency, by action or inaction, allows harm or threat of harm to Florida waters.

Ballot summary:

"This amendment creates an enforceable, fundamental right to clean and healthy waters, authorizing a person to sue for equitable relief when a State executive agency, by action or inaction, allows harm or threat of harm to Florida waters. This amendment provides for strict judicial scrutiny of such action or inaction; adds to available remedies; identifies affected constitutional provisions; provides for enforcement; defines terms; and requires attorney’s fees and costs to prevailing plaintiffs."

We learn more about the amendment and what exactly it would do, and the issues it aims to address when it comes to regulatory agencies not doing enough to protect the environment.

Guests:

Joe Bonasia, Operations and Communications director for FloridaRightToCleanWater.org

Ray Bearfield, Collier County Waterkeeper

Matt DePaolis, Environmental Policy Director at Sanibel-Captiva Conservation Foundation (SCCF)

