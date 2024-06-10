How our 'overwhelming social media world' fuels partisanship and our mental health crisis

Tim Love spent more than four decades in the world of global advertising. He was Vice-Chairman of the global advertising and marketing services company, Omnicom Group, and when he retired in 2013 he was CEO of Omnicom’s Asia Pacific, India, Middle East and Africa regions.

During his time in global advertising Love worked with many major brands, including Proctor & Gamble (P&G), Nissan and Infiniti, PepsiCo, Unilever, Gillette, Mars, UBS, Kraft, Philips and Johnson & Johnson. And he lived abroad in Tokyo, Singapore, and Brussels and got first-hand experience with consumers in 138 countries.

And he was there when global brands started tapping into the power of the internet as it first began reaching more people in the 1990s.

Since retiring, Love has focused much of his attention on the way the online world operates today — how data about individuals is used to tailor their experiences, and how that data, combined with social media and its attention-grabbing algorithms, can not only drive user behavior but you might even say the way its users think — and how that power has been used to polarize us, and has greatly impacted mental health, particularly among young people.

Tim is author “Discovering Truth: How to Navigate Between Fact & Fiction in an Overwhelming Social Media World” and he’s host of a podcast called Tim Love's Discovering Truth where he interviews major players in the online and corporate world about the nature of truth and the trouble we find ourselves in.

