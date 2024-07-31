FSW deploys AI Gun Detection System that monitors camera feeds in real time

Since the Columbine High School massacre 25 years ago, schools have taken protective measures to harden their campus — including things like locked perimeter gates and entry doors. Some schools have metal detectors. And most schools these days have camera systems that monitor their campuses, but in most cases those cameras aren’t monitored in real time.

We learn about a relatively new technology that uses a school’s cameras (or any facility, really) alongside an AI visual detection algorithm that scans the camera feeds for the presence of firearms. If one is detected, the school and local law enforcement are notified so they hopefully become aware of the gun before the person carrying it uses it.

The detections are vetted by humans before law enforcement is notified by a team at ZeroEyes. The Philadelphia-based company was founded in 2018 by a team of military veterans and technologists. ZeroEyes’ technology is currently in use across numerous sites — primarily colleges and universities — in 42 states.

Florida Southwestern State College has deployed one of these “AI gun detection and intelligent situational awareness solutions” across all four of its campuses, using their existing camera systems. FSW’s main campus is in Fort Myers, and there are satellite campuses in Punta Gorda and Naples, as well as a center in LaBelle.

We talk with one of the founders of ZeroEyes, as well as FSW’s Chief Operating Officer and Chief of Police.

Guests:

Dr. Gina Doeble, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Florida Southwestern State College

Jerry Connolly, Chief of Police for the FSW Police Department

Sam Alaimo, co-founder of ZeroEyes and its Chief Revenue Officer

