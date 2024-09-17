We meet the CEO of a nonprofit that's been improving the lives of SWFL seniors since 1973

We shine some light on a southwest Florida nonprofit that’s been working to make the lives of this area's seniors better for more than half a century. Founded in 1973, Senior Friendship Centers began in a small bungalow in Sarasota, and first began expanding when it began receiving federal funding to provide meals to older adults.

And while providing meals is still part of its core mission, Senior Friendship Centers has expanded its services and locations and now offers all sorts of services for seniors all across Southwest Florida from Sarasota County down to Lee County, including DeSoto, Glades and Hendry counties.

Erin McLeod joined the organization as Director of Communications in 2004. It was her first job at a nonprofit and she says she immediately fell in love with the mission and has been there ever since, now as its CEO.

Last month, McLeod was honored with a Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award for her service over the past two decades. It’s the highest achievement in the Presidential Volunteer Service Award Program. So, in light of that award and the great work she and her team do, we brought her into the studio to meet her and learn about the Senior Friendship Centers and the work they do.

