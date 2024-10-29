Encore: A conversation about breast cancer and trends in its detection and treatment

This episode originally aired on October 1, 2024.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month was first observed in October of 1985 with the goal of promoting awareness of breast cancer, encouraging early detection, and helping to raise money for research.

Data from the CDC shows that in the U.S., 42,211 women died from breast cancer in 2022. It’s the second leading cause of cancer death among women in the U.S., after lung cancer.

While the death rate has been declining due to advances in early detection and treatment, it remains a significant health issue, especially among women over the age of 50. And there are disparities in breast cancer mortality rates, with Black women having a higher risk of death compared to white women, despite lower incidence rates.

According to the National Breast Cancer Foundation 1 in 8 women in the United States will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime. In 2024, an estimated 310,720 women and 2,800 men will be diagnosed with invasive breast cancer.

We do our part to increase awareness about breast cancer, and get a sense of how treatments and screenings for it have evolved since 1985 when Breast Cancer Awareness Month was initiated.

Guests:

Graciela Garton, M.D., FACRO, Board-Certified Radiation Oncologist at Advocate Radiation Oncology. She received her medical degree at University of Buenos Aires, Argentina, where she graduated with honors at the top of her class. She completed her residency at the Mayo Graduate School of Medicine. She was chief resident and assistant professor of medicine at the Mayo Clinic, Department of Radiation Oncology, in Rochester, MN. Dr. Garton has been an author and co-author of over 25 research projects published in peer-reviewed journals. She has written radiation oncology-related questions for the board examination for gynecology oncology fellows.

Dr. Natalia Spinelli, Board-Certified General Surgeon, Fellowship Trained Breast Surgical Oncologist at Precision Healthcare Specialists. She obtained her medical degree with the highest honors from the University of South Florida Health’s Morsani College of Medicine, and completed her clinical residency in general surgery at University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, followed by a clinical fellowship in breast surgical oncology at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. Dr. Spinelli has published many peer-reviewed articles and presented a variety of educational lectures across diverse surgical topics.

