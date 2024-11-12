FGCU kicks off 'Two Weeks of Climate Change' to coincide with COP 29 in Azerbaijan

The United Nations 2024 global climate conference, COP 29, kicked off in Baku, Azerbaijan on Monday, Nov. 11 and runs until Friday, Nov. 22. It's a chance for leaders and delegates from nearly 200 countries to talk about, and make plans for action around, the global climate crisis.

Timed to coincide with COP 29, Florida Gulf Coast University and The Water School have kicked off “Two Weeks of Climate Change.” It's a series of events that explore local and global challenges, and solutions for our changing climate.

We get preview of it, and a chance to better understand what happens at these global COP conferences.

The link Mr. Aboujaoude referred to to register to watch their online 'Virtual Conference' briefings is campusclimatecorps.org.

Guests:

Dr. Win Everham, Professor in the Department of Ecology & Environmental Studies at FGCU

Rock Aboujaoude, Jr. - graduate student at UF who is attending COP 29

