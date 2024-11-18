FGCU Shady Rest Institute works to help area seniors 'positively age'

Here in Southwest Florida about 30% of the population is 60 and older. That translates to about 1.3 million people, and this population and percentage is growing. Demographic trends show an expected 38% increase in adults over 60 by 2040 and a 62% increase in adults over 70 by that same year.

While southwest Florida has been a destination for older people when they retire for decades, this area’s aging population is chronically underserved.

And this fact wasn’t well-known until a little over a decade ago when our guest today conducted research that shined light on the actual needs and desires of this region’s seniors. That research put him on a path that’s led to now being the Executive Director of Florida Gulf Coast University’s still relatively new Shady Rest Institute on Positive Aging.

Founded in 2022, the institute was founded to be a regional hub to leverage the university’s resources to strengthen the systems we have in SWFL to support aging individuals – and to conduct research in this field to help everyone address this world of supporting older people better.

Guest:

Dr. Tom Felke (MSW, Ph.D.), Executive Director – Shady Rest Institute on Positive Aging; Associate Dean for Academics – Marieb College of Health & Human Services; Professor & BSW Program Coordinator – Department of Social Work

