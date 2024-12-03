Children's book series promotes intercultural understanding

Naples resident Joanne Huskey lived abroad for decades as part of a diplomatic family – her husband Jim was a U.S. Foreign Service officer for almost 30 years. And their time overseas intersected with some historic events: they were in China when the Tiananmen Square massacre happened in 1989; and they were in Nairobi, Kenya when the U.S. Embassy there was bombed in 1998.

Throughout her time abroad, her efforts were always aimed at "Promoting intercultural understanding and education."

Since returning to the U.S. Huskey has been an author, speaker and coach. She has published seven books, including “The Unofficial Diplomat” in 2010 and “i CAN: A Young Woman's Guide to Taking the Lead” in 2018. It tells the story of her 7 years spent working with thousands of young people around the world through the NGO she co-founded called iLive2Lead that works to empower young women.

She was also for many years International Director of VSA Arts at the John F. Kennedy Center for Performing Arts in Washington, D.C. VSA Arts is part of the Department of VSA and Accessibility at the center.

Huskey’s most recent books are for children — told through the lens of her own children who grew up overseas. The series includes "Christopher and Caroline in Kenya", "Christopher & Caroline in India", and the most recent, "Christopher in China." The series seeks to help American kids understand different cultures. She joins us to talk about her life promoting intercultural understanding and the need for more of it in today’s world.

