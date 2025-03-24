ACLU of Florida Executive Director, Bacardi Jackson

Bacardi Jackson took over the role of Executive Director of the ACLU of Florida in May of 2024. Prior to joining the 60-year-old organization, Jackson was deputy legal director of the Southern Poverty Law Center’s “Democracy: Education and Youth” advocacy and litigation team, where she led efforts to stop the school-to-prison pipeline and to ensure equitable access to mental health services and high-quality public education in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi.

Ms. Jackson has more than 25 years of experience litigating issues in state, federal and administrative courts. She spent 13 years of those years with the Black-owned, boutique law firm, Tucker Law Group, representing clients ranging from Fortune 100 companies, universities, and governmental entities to individuals in civil rights, employment, and other complex civil cases.

She stopped by the studio while passing through southwest Florida to talk about the work the ACLU of Florida is focusing on now, as the executives, both here in Florida and at the federal level, are exerting their executive power beyond the bounds of what we’re accustomed to.

