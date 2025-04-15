Getting to know the world around you with Dr. Jerry Jackson

Dr. Jerry Jackson is known to WGCU listeners as the creator and host of With the Wild Things, heard weekday mornings at 7:19 and weekday afternoons at 5:18. He’s a professor emeritus of Ecological Sciences at Florida Gulf Coast University, and a professor emeritus at Mississippi State University. But he’s also a renowned wildlife biologist and ornithologist who has done a whole lot over his career, including publishing many peer-reviewed papers, and publishing or contributing to hundreds of articles.

Dr. Jerry Jackson Adult male Anhinga in breeding plumage and colors.

Dr. Jackson was also Principal Scientist, and appeared in, the feature-length movie Ghost Bird which explores the Ivory-billed woodpecker, a species that is probably extinct but whose continued existence remains highly debated. Dr. Jackson wrote the book, if you will, on the bird titled “In Search of the Ivory-Billed Woodpecker” published in 2004.

Nick Penniman is a retired newspaper publisher, and he is chair emeritus of the Conservancy of Southwest Florida and a Florida Master Naturalist. He and Dr. Jackson gave a talk together at Florida Gulf Coast University last week as part of the school’s Provost’s Seminar Series titled Getting to Know the World Around You: an Illustrated Conversation” so we had them come by the studio to chat.

