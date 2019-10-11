© 2023 WGCU News
With The Wild Things
Vultures

Published October 23, 2023 at 4:19 PM EDT
Dr. Jerry Jackson
An adult Turkey Vulture showing its typical flight posture -- wings up in a V and head low.

Our Black and Turkey vultures are common sights in Florida skies.

Credit Dr. Jerry Jackson
An adult Black Vulture on the left and a juvenile on the right. Note the black colors, the wrinkled head of the adult, and the tiny feathers and lack of wrinkles on the head of the juvenile.

The Black Vulture is a permanent resident and doesn't migrate. In flight it flaps often and soars with its wings held straight out. It has   black feathers, a black head and bill, white tips on its wings, and a relatively short tail (note how far its legs extend under the tail). Some of our Turkey Vultures are also resident, but others migrate to Florida in winter. In flight a Turkey Vulture sails effortlessly with its wings held in a V and its head low.

A Turkey Vulture adult has brown feathers, gray lining to the underside of its wings, a red head, white bill, and a relatively long tail.

Credit Dr. Jerry Jackson
Two Turkey Vultures, note the brown of their feathers and the white bill. The bird on the left has a black-tipped bill because it is a juvenile. The one on the right is an adult.

Tags
With the Wild Things VulturesEnvironmentWildlifeWGCU News