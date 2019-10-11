Vultures
Our Black and Turkey vultures are common sights in Florida skies.
The Black Vulture is a permanent resident and doesn't migrate. In flight it flaps often and soars with its wings held straight out. It has black feathers, a black head and bill, white tips on its wings, and a relatively short tail (note how far its legs extend under the tail). Some of our Turkey Vultures are also resident, but others migrate to Florida in winter. In flight a Turkey Vulture sails effortlessly with its wings held in a V and its head low.
A Turkey Vulture adult has brown feathers, gray lining to the underside of its wings, a red head, white bill, and a relatively long tail.