© 2025 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Protect My Public Media!

We need your support to ensure public media’s future is preserved for generations to come.
Sign the online petition in support of public media.
Millions of Americans depend on their local public radio stations for the fact-based, public service journalism they need to stay informed about the news in their communities and the world.
SIGN THE PETITION

Over 223,000 advocates have signed the petition to Congress to support continued public media funding.

Since the release of the Administration’s budget proposing elimination of public broadcasting’s funding support, the petition effort has produced more than 935,000 unique visitors to Protect My Public Media to learn more about the significance of the federal investment in public media.

Contact your Senator or Congressperson
Tell them you support CPB funding and rely on WGCU Public Media
CONTACT YOUR STATE REP.
Showcasing Local People, News & Arts
We amplify the voices of residents in Southwest Florida by highlighting news, celebrating creativity, diverse perspectives, and innovation.
Learn More
Latest Stories
Load More