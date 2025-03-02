Protect My Public Media!
We need your support to ensure public media’s future is preserved for generations to come.
Millions of Americans depend on their local public radio stations for the fact-based, public service journalism they need to stay informed about the news in their communities and the world.
Over 223,000 advocates have signed the petition to Congress to support continued public media funding.
Since the release of the Administration’s budget proposing elimination of public broadcasting’s funding support, the petition effort has produced more than 935,000 unique visitors to Protect My Public Media to learn more about the significance of the federal investment in public media.
Tell them you support CPB funding and rely on WGCU Public Media
We amplify the voices of residents in Southwest Florida by highlighting news, celebrating creativity, diverse perspectives, and innovation.
The Oscar-winning documentary, made by a team of Palestinian-Israeli filmmakers, follows the displacement of rural Palestinian communities in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.
Baker has said it was a feat just to get his low-budget film funded.
Stone, a Grammy-nominated R&B singer who rose to fame in the late 1970s, was known for hits like "No More Rain" and "Wish I Didn't Miss You. She was killed in a road collision in Alabama on Saturday.