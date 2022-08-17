Red tide for news show

14 Images
One of the tell-tale signs of a strong red tide is large dead fish accumulating along the high tide, like this tarpon that washed up recently at Lighthouse Point on Sanibel Island's easternmost end (Sanibel-Captiva Conservation Foundation)
How blue-green algae may affect humans is the subject of an ongoing study of willing residents who live along canals in Lee County. Gift cards are given to those who provide lung tests and blood samples. (The Centers for Disease Control)
Lake Okeechobee near Clewiston is seen from a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration satellite specially equipped to see harmful algae blooms, which took this image of the massive 2018 blue-green algae outbreak, and conditions are right for another, perhaps bigger, outbreak of the slimy green algae this summer (NOAA)
ABC's World News Tonight With David Muir ran a segment March 12, 2023, on Southwest Florida's incessant red tide problem, a promo for the piece captured here on a television owned by WGCU's environmental reporter Tom Bayles (Tom Bayles / WGCU)
NOAA algae map showing extent of blue-green algae in Lake Okeechobee as of May 22. (NOAA / Special to WGCU)
A satellite view of Lake Okeechobee from June 1, 2023, shows large blue-green algae blooms (NOAA)
Trichodesmium, also called sea sawdust or saltwater blue-green algae, is not as harmful - until it decays when many marine scientists think it is a harbinger of a red tide bloom (Collier County Pollution Control)
Many locals expected heavy blue-green algae outbreak in Southwest Florida this summer like this one pictured above in the St. John's River recently (Florida Department of Environmental Protection / WGCU)
A boat crosses a previous bloom of blue-green algae on Lake Okeechobee (Pedro Portal of the Miami Herald via WLRN / WGCU )
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced $350 million in state-funded grants during the last two months alone for water-quality improvement initiatives throughout Florida to keep signs like this one from summer 2023 appearing on the nightly network TV news (Tom Byles / WGCU)
The Florida Department of Health in Lee County issued its sixth health advisory for blue-green algae in the Caloosahatchee River this year, but don't worry this is a file photo from a previous outbreak an (Environmental Protection Agency / WGCU)
When red tides like this spread through coastal waters in Southwest Florida, environmental groups hope by bringing in the Environmental Protection Agency now, Florida's leaders will figure out ways to remove from the water and surrounding air the toxins red tide and blue-green algae introduce to the environment (Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission / WGCU)
