Catholic Mass will honor those who served

At Sarasota National Cemetery, preparations are underway for a cherished Veterans Day tradition. This Monday, over a thousand people are expected to salute the white marble headstones for an annual Catholic Mass honoring those who served.

The Diocese of Venice anticipates attendance from retired military personnel and active duty. The Diocese of Venice Communications Director Karen Schwarz acknowledged their impact:

“A lot of men and women come in uniform. We ask that they do, so they can be recognized. Before Mass begins, we ask in our introduction, all the veterans to stand up to be recognized so that we can acknowledge them.”

Schwarz said the setting adds to the emotion of the ceremony:

“You see this kind of sea of faces of a thousand people, and lots of them in uniform, lots of them just regular people. And beyond them, all the graves that obviously represent so many, who did pay that ultimate sacrifice. It's very moving.”

The open event begins at 3 p.m. on Monday, November 11, with opening ceremonies at 2:45 p.m. Organizers encourage early arrival and suggest attendees bring protective gear in case of inclement weather. Catholic fraternity Knights of Columbus will also be on site providing shuttles for veterans.

The cemetery is located in Sarasota County along State Road 72 and approximately four miles east of Interstate 75.

