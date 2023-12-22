8 Images
Repairs to Fort Myers sculptures
The City of Fort Myers continues to make repairs to the sculptures damaged by Hurricane Ian in September of 2022.
WGCU 07 - Deshove welded to metal base outside Lab Theater.jpg
The City of Fort Myers continues to make repairs to the sculptures damaged by Hurricane Ian in September of 2022, most recently to four of its Cor-Ten steel sculptures – two at the Alliance for the Arts, one in front of the Laboratory Theater of Florida and another at Urban Community Farm in Dunbar. (Tom Hall / WGCU)
TOP STORY SIZE TOM HALL PHOTO.JPG
WGCU 01 - Grant Cothren of Cape Welding re-attaching Domino Player's right arm .jpg
WGCU 02 - Second Domino Player is missing his left arm.jpg
WGCU 03 - Eel at the Alliance for the Arts has been welded to its metal base to protect it from wind damage..jpg
WGCU 04 - Snail's Shell at the Alliance for the Arts has been welded to its metal base to protect it from wind damage..jpg
WGCU 05 - Cape Welding at Urban Community Farm making repairs to Knife Sharpener's severed right foot.jpg
WGCU 06 - Grant Cothren and co-worker making metal base for Deshove at Lab Theater.jpg
