Repairs to Fort Myers sculptures

WGCU 03 - Eel at the Alliance for the Arts has been welded to its metal base to protect it from wind damage..jpg

The City of Fort Myers continues to make repairs to the sculptures damaged by Hurricane Ian in September of 2022, most recently to four of its Cor-Ten steel sculptures – two at the Alliance for the Arts, one in front of the Laboratory Theater of Florida and another at Urban Community Farm in Dunbar. (Tom Hall / WGCU)