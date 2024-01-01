Sample Bequest Language

WGCU Public Media is a member supported service of Florida Gulf Coast University. Since the FGCU Foundation raises monies for various colleges, programs and institutes it is important for you to designate that you wish for your gift to benefit WGCU Public Media.

Bequest of a Specific Dollar Amount

I hereby, give, devise and bequeath $DOLLARS to the Florida Gulf Coast University Foundation, Inc. for the benefit of the WGCU Public Media a member-supported service of Florida Gulf Coast University. A not-for-profit organization (Federal Tax ID #65-0403969) and a direct support organization of the Florida Gulf Coast University located at 10501 FGCU Boulevard South, Fort Myers, FL, 33965-6565.

Bequest of Specific Personal Property

I hereby, give, devise and bequeath DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY to the Florida Gulf Coast University Foundation, Inc., for the benefit of the WGCU Public Media a member-supported service of Florida Gulf Coast University. A not-for-profit organization (Federal Tax ID #65-0403969) and a direct support organization of the Florida Gulf Coast University located at 10501 FGCU Boulevard South, Fort Myers, FL, 33965-6565.

Bequest of Percentage of Estate

I hereby, give, devise and bequeath PERCENTAGE OF ESTATE to the Florida Gulf Coast University Foundation, Inc., for the benefit of the WGCU Public Media a member-supported service of Florida Gulf Coast University. A not-for-profit organization (Federal Tax ID #65-0403969) and a direct support organization of the Florida Gulf Coast University located at 10501 FGCU Boulevard South, Fort Myers, FL, 33965-6565.

