Sandra McDonald/Fresh Take Florida

Shredding on a roller skating rink might seem like a thing of the past, but the 37 surviving rinks in Florida say their businesses are at the mercy of insurance companies and liability lawsuits. They found allies in the Florida legislature. If Governor Ron DeSantis signs it into law, the bill would exempt rinks from liability lawsuits that do not accuse the location and staff of clear negligence. To qualify for the protections, rink operators would need to maintain floors, lights, walls and rental equipment properly. Similar legislation exists in 11 other states. The effort was the latest in Florida to limit damages that can be recovered in liability lawsuits.