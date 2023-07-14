Sanibel's Bailey's General Store demolished

WGCUBaileysGenStoreSanibel07242023AM

The iconic Bailey's General Store on Sanibel Island had to be torn down so it could be built again. The well loved Southwest Florida landmark, established in 1899, was badly damaged in Hurricane Ian but the owners want to rebuilt the shopping center to stand another 100 years. Recovery will take years on our barrier islands, but as the months tic by, little slivers of change emerge from the rubble. (Andrea Melendez)