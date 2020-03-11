13 Images
Sarasota School Board asks Bridget Ziegler to resign
Sarasota School Board asks Bridget Ziegler to resign at its Dec. 12 meeting. She refused.
Jody Nadler of Sarasota came to the rally with a sign that was her own take on the “Don’t day Gay” bill. Dozens rallied outside the Sarasota school board meeting Tuesday evening, accusing member Bridget Ziegler of hypocrisy for having advocated against LGBTQ causes while she was having a sexual relationship with a woman, a revelation that came to light last month as her husband Christian Ziegler is being investigated by police for accusations of sexual assault The Sarasota school board went on to vote 4-1 to ask Ziegler to resign. Ziegler, an original co-founder of Moms for Liberty, appeared defiant, asking the school board lawyer if indeed the resolution had “no teeth,” and staying largely silent after casting her “no“ vote. (Andrea Melendez/WGCU)
Pattie Larsen, ties a rainbow ribbon in her hair before the rally.
Speakers at the rally asked for Ziegler to step-down.
Tsi Day Smyth spoke at the rally and asked for Ziegler to step-down.
School Board member Bridget Ziegler walks into the boardroom a few minutes before meeting started.
School Board member Bridget Ziegler looks over at Chair, Karen Rose, as she asked for Ziegler to resign.
School Board member Bridget Ziegler looks over at Chair, Karen Rose, as she asked for Ziegler to resign.
Ziegler, an original co-founder of Moms for Liberty, appeared defiant, asking the school board lawyer if indeed the resolution had "no teeth," and staying largely silent after casting her "no" vote.
The crowd reacted to the 4-1 vote.
Ziegler looks on as public comment began.
Rose, Ziegler and Edwards look on as public comment began.
Many in the audience listened to other speakers as they waited their turn speak.
Rose, Ziegler and Edwards look on as public comment began.
