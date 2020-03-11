Sarasota School Board asks Bridget Ziegler to resign

WGCUZiglerSchoolBoard121223AM

Jody Nadler of Sarasota came to the rally with a sign that was her own take on the “Don’t day Gay” bill. Dozens rallied outside the Sarasota school board meeting Tuesday evening, accusing member Bridget Ziegler of hypocrisy for having advocated against LGBTQ causes while she was having a sexual relationship with a woman, a revelation that came to light last month as her husband Christian Ziegler is being investigated by police for accusations of sexual assault The Sarasota school board went on to vote 4-1 to ask Ziegler to resign. Ziegler, an original co-founder of Moms for Liberty, appeared defiant, asking the school board lawyer if indeed the resolution had “no teeth,” and staying largely silent after casting her “no“ vote. (Andrea Melendez/WGCU)