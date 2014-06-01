37 Images
Scenes from Hands Off protests across Southwest Florida Saturday
Scenes from Hands Off protests across Southwest Florida Saturday
WGCUHandsOff040525AM
Around 2000 protesters lined Bayfront Drive in Sarasota on Saturday, April 5, 2025 for the Hands Off protest. They are protesting policies instituted by President Donald Trump. Some protesters also walked across the Ringling Bridge. (Andrea Melendez/WGCU)
Trump Protests
Activists protest President Donald Trump, who was a few miles away at his Trump National Golf Club, during a "Hands Off!" demonstration Saturday, April 5, 2025, in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. (Alex Brandon/AP / AP)
Protest c.jpg
People lined sidewalks along U.S. 41 Saturday in a demonstration of protest against the Trump Administration's actions on immigration, federal workers, Medicaid and other topics. (Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU)
protest B.jpg
Diane Scire of Estero exhorts those attending the Fort Myers event of Southwest Florida protests against President Trump policies and Elon Musk (Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU)
IMG_6845.jpeg
Cape Coral protest against President Trump policies and Elon Musk (Special to WGCU)
IMG_6847.jpeg
Cape Coral protest against President Trump policies and Elon Musk (Special to WGCU)
IMG_6846.jpeg
Cape Coral protest against President Trump policies and Elon Musk (Special to WGCU)
Protestd.jpg
Southwest Florida protests against President Trump policies and Elon Musk (Mike Braun / WGCU)
Protest.jpg
Southwest Florida protest in Fort Myers against President Trump policies and Elon Musk. (Mike Braun / WGCU)
Protest c.jpg
People lined sidewalks along U.S. 41 Saturday in a demonstration of protest against the Trump Administration's actions on immigration, federal workers, Medicaid and other topics. (Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU)
protest D.jpg
Margie Vincent prepares signs for Saturday's protest inn Fort Myers. (Mike Braun / WGCU)
Trump Protests
Demonstrators hold up signs during a "Hands Off!" protest against President Donald Trump at the Washington Monument in Washington, Saturday, April 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana) (Jose Luis Magana/AP / FR159526 AP)
Naples hands off.jpg
Between 1,200 and 2,000 people participated in a protest at the Collier County Courthouse in Naples on Saturday as part of a nationwide Hands Off protest. (Amanda Inscore Whattamore / WGCU)
sara A.jpg
More than 1,000 people came out in Sarasota on Saturday for a Hands Off rally at Bayfront Park. (Andrea Melendez / WGCU)
WGCUHandsOff040525AM
Dana of Sarasota stands along Bayfront Drive in Sarasota with a sign that says “RESIST 86 47 Not My President”. Around 2000 protesters lined Bayfront Drive in Sarasota on Saturday, April 5, 2025 for the Hands Off protest. They are protesting policies instituted b y President Donald Trump. Some protesters also walked across the Ringling Bridge. (Andrea Melendez/WGCU)
WGCUHandsOff040525AM
Around 2000 protesters lined Bayfront Drive in Sarasota on Saturday, April 5, 2025 for the Hands Off protest. They are protesting policies instituted by President Donald Trump. Some protesters also walked across the Ringling Bridge. (Andrea Melendez/WGCU)
WGCUHandsOff040525AM
Around 2000 protesters lined Bayfront Drive in Sarasota on Saturday, April 5, 2025 for the Hands Off protest. They are protesting policies instituted by President Donald Trump. Some protesters also walked across the Ringling Bridge. (Andrea Melendez/WGCU)
WGCUHandsOff040525AM
Around 2000 protesters lined Bayfront Drive in Sarasota on Saturday, April 5, 2025 for the Hands Off protest. They are protesting policies instituted by President Donald Trump. Some protesters also walked across the Ringling Bridge. (Andrea Melendez/WGCU)
WGCUHandsOff040525AM
Around 2000 protesters lined Bayfront Drive in Sarasota on Saturday, April 5, 2025 for the Hands Off protest. They are protesting policies instituted by President Donald Trump. Some protesters also walked across the Ringling Bridge. (Andrea Melendez/WGCU)
WGCUHandsOff040525AM
Around 2000 protesters lined Bayfront Drive in Sarasota on Saturday, April 5, 2025 for the Hands Off protest. They are protesting policies instituted by President Donald Trump. Some protesters also walked across the Ringling Bridge. (Andrea Melendez/WGCU)
WGCUHandsOff040525AM
Around 2000 protesters lined Bayfront Drive in Sarasota on Saturday, April 5, 2025 for the Hands Off protest. They are protesting policies instituted by President Donald Trump. Some protesters also walked across the Ringling Bridge. (Andrea Melendez/WGCU)
WGCUHandsOff040525AM
Around 2000 protesters lined Bayfront Drive in Sarasota on Saturday, April 5, 2025 for the Hands Off protest. They are protesting policies instituted by President Donald Trump. Some protesters also walked across the Ringling Bridge. (Andrea Melendez/WGCU)
WGCUHandsOff040525AM
Around 2000 protesters lined Bayfront Drive in Sarasota on Saturday, April 5, 2025 for the Hands Off protest. They are protesting policies instituted by President Donald Trump. Some protesters also walked across the Ringling Bridge. (Andrea Melendez/WGCU)
Screenshot 2025-04-05 at 5.34.33 PM.png
WGCUHandsOff040525AM
Thomas Muther of Kansas had a friend draw his idea for the poster he carried at the protest. He is in town for the Sarasota film festival and wanted to participate. Around 2000 protesters lined Bayfront Drive in Sarasota on Saturday, April 5, 2025 for the Hands Off protest. They are protesting policies instituted by President Donald Trump. Some protesters also walked across the Ringling Bridge. (Andrea Melendez/WGCU)
040525 aiw HandsOff FM 001.JPG
Protesters packed the sidewalks along U.S, 41 in Fort Myers on Saturday, April 5, 2025, as a part of the Hands Off rallies taking place throughout Southwest Florida and the country. (Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU)
040525 aiw HandsOff FM 002.JPG
Protesters packed the sidewalks along U.S, 41 in Fort Myers on Saturday, April 5, 2025, as a part of the Hands Off rallies taking place throughout Southwest Florida and the country. (Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU)
040525 aiw HandsOff FM 003.JPG
Protesters packed the sidewalks along U.S, 41 in Fort Myers on Saturday, April 5, 2025, as a part of the Hands Off rallies taking place throughout Southwest Florida and the country. (Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU)
040525 aiw HandsOff FM 004.JPG
Protesters packed the sidewalks along U.S, 41 in Fort Myers on Saturday, April 5, 2025, as a part of the Hands Off rallies taking place throughout Southwest Florida and the country. (Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU)
040525 aiw HandsOff FM 005.JPG
Protesters packed the sidewalks along U.S, 41 in Fort Myers on Saturday, April 5, 2025, as a part of the Hands Off rallies taking place throughout Southwest Florida and the country. (Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU)
040525 aiw HandsOff FM 006.JPG
Protesters packed the sidewalks along U.S, 41 in Fort Myers on Saturday, April 5, 2025, as a part of the Hands Off rallies taking place throughout Southwest Florida and the country. (Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU)
040525 aiw HandsOff Naples 007.JPG
Protesters packed the sidewalks at Airport-Pulling Road and U.S. 41 in Naples on Saturday, April 5, 2025, as a part of the Hands Off rallies taking place throughout Southwest Florida and the country. (Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU)
040525 aiw HandsOff Naples 008.JPG
Protesters packed the sidewalks at Airport-Pulling Road and U.S. 41 in Naples on Saturday, April 5, 2025, as a part of the Hands Off rallies taking place throughout Southwest Florida and the country. (Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU)
040525 aiw HandsOff Naples 009.JPG
Protesters packed the sidewalks at Airport-Pulling Road and U.S. 41 in Naples on Saturday, April 5, 2025, as a part of the Hands Off rallies taking place throughout Southwest Florida and the country. (Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU)
040525 aiw HandsOff Naples 010.JPG
Protesters packed the sidewalks at Airport-Pulling Road and U.S. 41 in Naples on Saturday, April 5, 2025, as a part of the Hands Off rallies taking place throughout Southwest Florida and the country. (Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU)
040525 aiw HandsOff Naples 011.JPG
Protesters packed the sidewalks at Airport-Pulling Road and U.S. 41 in Naples on Saturday, April 5, 2025, as a part of the Hands Off rallies taking place throughout Southwest Florida and the country. (Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU)
Collier courthouse.png
Demonstrators outside the Collier County government offices in Naples were part of the nationwide "Hands Off" protests across the country on Saturday, April 5.
1/37