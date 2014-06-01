Scenes from Hands Off protests across Southwest Florida Saturday

WGCUHandsOff040525AM

Thomas Muther of Kansas had a friend draw his idea for the poster he carried at the protest. He is in town for the Sarasota film festival and wanted to participate. Around 2000 protesters lined Bayfront Drive in Sarasota on Saturday, April 5, 2025 for the Hands Off protest. They are protesting policies instituted by President Donald Trump. Some protesters also walked across the Ringling Bridge. (Andrea Melendez/WGCU)