5 Images
Sea turtle issues WUFT
Sea turtle issues WUFT
SCCF_2.jpg
Volunteers with the Sanibel-Captiva Conservation Foundation perform a nest inventory after baby turtles hatched in August 2022. (Jack Brzoza / SCCF)
SCCF_1.jpg
Jack Brzoza and Kelly Sloan, staff members at the Sanibel-Captiva Conservation Foundation, research a loggerhead nest by installing probes to monitor incubation in June 2021. (Jack Brzoza / SCCF)
SCCF_3.jpg
Sanibel-Captiva Conservation Foundation staff locate and document a loggerhead sea turtle journey on Sanibel Island beach during a nesting survey in May 2023. (Jack Brzoza / SCCF)
Mote_1.png
Dr. Jake Lasala scans a loggerhead sea turtle to check for a microchip tracking tag during the summer of 2024. Mote Marine Laboratory uses these tags to identify individuals for a long-term population monitoring project. (Hayley Rutger / SCCF)
AMITW_1.jpg
Beany Richmond, a volunteer with Anna Maria Island Turtle Watch, releases hatchlings from a nest inventory. The volunteers inventory nests three days after a hatch. (Jeff Richmond / Anna Maria Island Turtle Watch)
1/5