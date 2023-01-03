© 2023 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Vox show, 'Today, Explained', now running weekdays on WGCU

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published January 3, 2023 at 12:16 PM EST
Today.Explained.hosts.jpg
VOX
/
Special to WGCU
Today, Explained hosts hosts Noel King and Sean Rameswaram.

Vox’s award-winning daily news explainer show, Today, Explained, is now airing on WGCU NPR, 90.1 FM/91.7 FM in Southwest Florida.

Every weekday, hosts Noel King and Sean Rameswaram take on one essential news story that defines our moment, and bring listeners the context to understand it.

Through on-the-ground reporting, discussions with journalists, academics, policymakers, and more, the Today, Explained looks at every story and why it matters.

Recent topics have included “Why gaslighting is the word of the year,” “Throwing soup at art” and “The case against movie trailers.”

More information is available at vox.com/today-explained.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.

Tags
Arts & Culture WGCU NewsNews
WGCU Staff
See stories by WGCU Staff