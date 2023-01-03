Vox show, 'Today, Explained', now running weekdays on WGCU

Vox’s award-winning daily news explainer show, Today, Explained, is now airing on WGCU NPR, 90.1 FM/91.7 FM in Southwest Florida.

Every weekday, hosts Noel King and Sean Rameswaram take on one essential news story that defines our moment, and bring listeners the context to understand it.

Through on-the-ground reporting, discussions with journalists, academics, policymakers, and more, the Today, Explained looks at every story and why it matters.

Recent topics have included “Why gaslighting is the word of the year,” “Throwing soup at art” and “The case against movie trailers.”

More information is available at vox.com/today-explained.

