© 2023 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

GCL Book Club author meticulously checked facts from Holocaust survivor

WGCU | By Cary Barbor
Published January 18, 2023 at 1:15 PM EST
Stella Levi in Rhodes, 2015, in front of a memorial listing the names of the members of the Juderia who were deported to Auschwitz in July 0f 19.jpg
Michael Frank
/
Stella Levi in Rhodes, 2015, in front of a memorial listing the names of the members of her community who were deported to Auschwitz.

Michael Frank met Stella Levi when she was 92. She told him her memories of her entire community being deported to the Nazi death camp at Auschwitz during World War II and he collected them into the book One Hundred Saturdays: Stella Levi and the Search for a Lost World. Here, Frank describes how he reviewed the manuscript with Levi when he’d finished writing it.

“I came to her apartment and spent more than a month reading her the book out loud, chapter by chapter," Frank said. "And then she gave me more information, more corrections, more nuances, more details. So that was a really also quite remarkable layer of amplification to the text, for which I’m really quite grateful.”

To hear our entire conversation, tune in to the WGCU Gulf Coast Life Book Club Wednesday at 2 and 7 on WGCU, or wherever you get podcasts.

Tags
Arts & Culture WGCU News
Cary Barbor
czahaby@wgcu.org
See stories by Cary Barbor
Related Content
  1. Michael Frank, One Hundred Saturdays