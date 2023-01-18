GCL Book Club author meticulously checked facts from Holocaust survivor

Michael Frank met Stella Levi when she was 92. She told him her memories of her entire community being deported to the Nazi death camp at Auschwitz during World War II and he collected them into the book One Hundred Saturdays: Stella Levi and the Search for a Lost World. Here, Frank describes how he reviewed the manuscript with Levi when he’d finished writing it.

“I came to her apartment and spent more than a month reading her the book out loud, chapter by chapter," Frank said. "And then she gave me more information, more corrections, more nuances, more details. So that was a really also quite remarkable layer of amplification to the text, for which I’m really quite grateful.”

