Amy Marie McCleary and the vocabulary of movement

Southwest Florida theater lovers know the name Amy Marie McCleary. Prather Entertainment resident director and choreographer has staged more than 50 productions, including "Chorus Line," "Saturday Night Fever," "The Wizard of Oz," "Escape to Margaritaville," "Singin’ in the Rain" and "Sounds of Christmas," which she created specifically for Broadway Palm. Her incredible success as both a director and choreographer reflects her gift for storytelling, for which McCleary credits her mom.

“My mother writes children’s books, so I think I sort of come by that fairly naturally," said McCleary. "Do you know what I mean? Having just been around her. She’s written my entire life.”

Instead of words, McCleary uses sets, actors and dancers to tell the story in each script. Her work starts months before rehearsals with intensive research.

“When I did "Singin’ in the Rain," I watched the movie a zillion times, and then I was reading books about the birth of talkies and film," she said. "When I first choreographed "Swing," I read a bunch of books and I watched so many how-to videos and all of that stuff. Watching all of those swing dance competitions and gathering a vocabulary for myself and learning all of those moves.”

McCleary is not merely referencing pertinent background. She is studying how people danced and moved during the time period involved in the show so she can formulate a "movement vocabulary" she can teach to her actors and dancers once rehearsals start.

“The biggest show that I did that capitalized on that was "The Wedding Singer," she recalled. "So, I choreographed that national tour. And I just watched 1980s music videos over and over and over again to get that movement vocabulary into my body so that I could tell the story through that movement vocabulary."

McCleary’s research often compels her to expand her own dance repertoire. For "Evita," she took Argentine Tango classes. She watched and practiced the moves from the television show “So You Think You Can Dance.” And she surveys Tik Tok, where dances are choreographed to fit within the confines of a tiny viewing screen.

“I’ve always like, loved arms and very specific arm movements. I have dancers who’ve worked with me and they’ll say ‘Oh, this is an Amy section’ because, like in "Oz," we did all that sort of stuff. But TikTok has affected that in that it’s very arm-y and there’s not a lot of travel any more," she continued. "So I like to use that, but I also have to make sure my dancers travel because I want people to come to the theater and see something they don’t see on a screen.

The next step in McCleary’s story building process is the set, where all the action takes place. Once that’s been designed, she is ready to decide how to employ her actors and dancers in aid of telling the story. Each dance number is intentional. Jumps, rolls and kicks are included not just to dazzle and impress, but to express and amplify the story’s emotion and energy. But not every actor or dancer has the same capabilities.

“Once I have my cast list, I’ll usually start … I call it stalking them [laughing] online because a lot of times now dancers have reels so I can sort of see what their specialties are.”

For McCleary, storytelling is a highly collaborative endeavor. She adapts the dance vocabulary from the show to each dancer’s skill sets. Since most shows are put together in as little as two weeks, quick decisions are often required.

“Especially in a rehearsal period where you have a week to rehearse it and a week for tech, you have to really quickly see, 'oh, that move is not going to work on this person so I’m going switch this person out.' Or you have to think, 'Oh that attitude turn does not look good on them, let me make it a pique turn and that’s going to look cleaner and prettier on this body.'"

In the end, it’s about enabling her dancers to tell the story through their movements while making them look amazing in the process -- which is why actors and directors love working with McCleary.

Looking ahead, Amy will be directing and choreographing several shows in the 2023-2024 season, including "Elf" in December and "Beautiful" in February, followed by "Swing" and "Addams Family." McCleary's already in research mode for "Beautiful," which tells the Carole King story.

“I think that her story is really fascinating because she started out so young and she was writing for other people, and then she found her own voice. So that really connects to me as a woman in the arts. I think that we’re frequently serving other people’s vision, and then you get to have your own vision and it’s really exciting.”

Amy Marie McCleary has that vision for every show she takes on, so make plans to see whatever show she may be directing or choreographing.

