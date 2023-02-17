Moore About Business: Airglades International Airport coming to Hendry County in 2026

Read the transcript from the interview:

Karen Moore

Today I'm connecting with Air Glades, International Airport director Lilly Rentz so she can share the progress being made at the airport as well as the impact this project will have on our entire region. I so appreciate you joining us today, Lily.

Lillie Rentz

Well, thank you for having me.

Karen Moore

To start off, what is the purpose of Air Glades International Airport and how did the idea for its development in Henry County come about?

Lillie Rentz

Well, Airglades International Airport is a general aviation airport approximately 100 miles north of Miami located on Hwy. 27 outside the beautiful, sweet city Clewiston here in Hendry. We're undergoing an exciting private sector expansion to become the nation's premier gateway for cargo and perishable goods to and from Latin America.

I'd be remiss if I didn't mention that this was the vision of an aviation legend, Mr. Frederick Ford, who saw the special needs of this project in today's trade and supply chain comma. I like to look at it. He's a very charismatic individual, and of course a great mentor to me.

Karen Moore

Yes, yes I. Mean he had an excellent vision. When did you start working at the airport?

Lillie Rentz

I joined the team in early 2016, so I'm approaching my 7th year with the company.

Karen Moore

And where are you in the development process right now with this expansion at the airport?

Lillie Rentz

But we're currently at the final stage of onboarding users and formalizing some contracts, and so we'll we'll be soon moving towards marketing to investors in order to get to financial closure within the next few months.

Karen Moore

Do you have a deadline for that?

Lillie Rentz

Well, given today's market, we anticipate that this will be a 24-to-36-month construction project. So we're looking at opening our doors in early 2026.

Karen Moore

Is there anything else you would like to share with our listeners about this huge and exciting project?

Lillie Rentz

Well, I've always said that this project plays a bigger role in the grand scheme of things. I may think national significance in today's supply chain disruptions. Air growth is not only getting these time and temperature sensitive commodities to the market faster. But we're also adding days. Yes, days of shelf life, which means less spoilage and a more fresher product that will last more than two to three days in.

Karen Moore

If I remember correctly, Miami Airport was getting much more traffic than it could handle and the cargo is what was suffering. Do I have that right Lily?

Karen Moore

That's correct, there's still an increased amount of spoilage that's occurring today. The volumes for these commodities continue to grow at a staggering rate. I mean, you're talking about billions of pounds of perishable goods that enters the US every year. So without the trade, there'd be no roses to send, you know, to your loved one on Valentine's Day.

I think the other thing I'd like to challenge, listeners who are hearing this is that the next time you go to your local supermarket and are strolling down the produce aisle, just take a moment and look at the label to see where your food comes from.

I can still say today it's a win win for every person and across the region, the county, for everybody. It truly is.

Karen Moore

Thanks again Lily for spending time with us today.

Lillie Rentz

Thank you for having me, Karen. I'm so excited to share about what we're working on and happy New Year. This is the year.

Karen Moore

This is the year. For more about business and WGCU, I'm Karen Moore.