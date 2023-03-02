Verizon makes grants to small SWFL businesses

Verizon Business has awarded $250,000 in grants to 25 small businesses in Southwest Florida. All were hit hard by Hurricane Ian in September 2022. Verizon partnered with Florida TaxWatch and Collaboratory, two nonprofit organizations, to choose the recipients of the grants, which were $10,000 each.

Jorge Zapata is director of small and medium-sized business retail for Verizon.

“It pleases me that Verizon can help out,” Zapata said. “That these grants that we provided, the $250,000 to 25 businesses in this community, will help you financially. But we're also providing mentorship, coaching, as well as obviously, our technology. “

The full list of recipients is here:

● Captain Josh Greer

● Captain Ozzie Lessinger

● Chocolattés Roasting, LLC

● Cracker Box Restaurant

● D & D Matlacha Bait & Tackle

● Exclusive Affair Party Rentals

● F.I.S.H of Sanibel-Captiva, Inc.

● Flying Eagle Kombucha

● Gannon’s Antiques & Art

● Gathering House by Dwelling Place Project

● Gator Lanes

● FastSigns of Cape Coral

● Gulf Coast Leisure LLC

● Gulfshore Playhouse

● Hoops on Mission

● Hope Clubhouse of SWFL, Inc.

● Increase the Peach, Inc.

● Jesi Cason Photography

● Just N Time Barber Shop

● Koza Farms, Inc.

● Island Vibez Grill

● Ollie's Pub – Records and Beer

● Rupert’s Karate Academy

● White Orchid at Oasis

Reporting by Karen Moore

