Verizon makes grants to small SWFL businesses
Verizon Business has awarded $250,000 in grants to 25 small businesses in Southwest Florida. All were hit hard by Hurricane Ian in September 2022. Verizon partnered with Florida TaxWatch and Collaboratory, two nonprofit organizations, to choose the recipients of the grants, which were $10,000 each.
Jorge Zapata is director of small and medium-sized business retail for Verizon.
“It pleases me that Verizon can help out,” Zapata said. “That these grants that we provided, the $250,000 to 25 businesses in this community, will help you financially. But we're also providing mentorship, coaching, as well as obviously, our technology. “
The full list of recipients is here:
● D & D Matlacha Bait & Tackle
● Exclusive Affair Party Rentals
● F.I.S.H of Sanibel-Captiva, Inc.
● Gathering House by Dwelling Place Project
● Hope Clubhouse of SWFL, Inc.
● Ollie's Pub – Records and Beer
Reporting by Karen Moore
