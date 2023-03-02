© 2023 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Business/Economy

Verizon makes grants to small SWFL businesses

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published March 2, 2023 at 3:26 PM EST
tim-mossholder-qvWnGmoTbik-unsplash.jpg

Verizon Business has awarded $250,000 in grants to 25 small businesses in Southwest Florida. All were hit hard by Hurricane Ian in September 2022. Verizon partnered with Florida TaxWatch and Collaboratory, two nonprofit organizations, to choose the recipients of the grants, which were $10,000 each.

Jorge Zapata is director of small and medium-sized business retail for Verizon.

“It pleases me that Verizon can help out,” Zapata said. “That these grants that we provided, the $250,000 to 25 businesses in this community, will help you financially. But we're also providing mentorship, coaching, as well as obviously, our technology. “

The full list of recipients is here:

Captain Josh Greer

Captain Ozzie Lessinger

Chocolattés Roasting, LLC

Cracker Box Restaurant

D & D Matlacha Bait & Tackle

Exclusive Affair Party Rentals

F.I.S.H of Sanibel-Captiva, Inc.

Flying Eagle Kombucha

Gannon’s Antiques & Art

Gathering House by Dwelling Place Project

Gator Lanes

FastSigns of Cape Coral

Gulf Coast Leisure LLC

Gulfshore Playhouse

Hoops on Mission

Hope Clubhouse of SWFL, Inc.

Increase the Peach, Inc.

Jesi Cason Photography

Just N Time Barber Shop

Koza Farms, Inc.

Island Vibez Grill

Ollie's Pub – Records and Beer

Rupert’s Karate Academy

White Orchid at Oasis

Reporting by Karen Moore

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.

Tags
Business/Economy WGCU NewsLee CountyCollier CountyCharlotte CountyBusiness
WGCU Staff
See stories by WGCU Staff