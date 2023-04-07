Page Field base operations at voted among the best FBOs in the Americas

Base Operations at Page Field has been ranked in the top 10 percent of fixed-base operators in an international survey conducted by Aviation International News.

This is the 11th consecutive year Base Operations at Page Field has been named a top fixed-base operator by AIN. Base Operations ranked first in the Fort Myers/Naples area, landed in the top 15 overall for FBOs in the Americas and was also one of the top ranked FBOs in the facilities category.

“We are pleased that Base Operations at Page Field has been recognized as a top FBO and am always happy when our facilities exceed the expectations of our customers,” said Ben Siegel, CPA, C.M., executive director of the Lee County Port Authority.

The FBO Survey is conducted annually and asks pilots, flight attendants and dispatchers to provide feedback on the level of customer care at individual business and general aviation service providers throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, South and Central America and the Caribbean.

AIN conducts the survey year-round online and calculated cumulative averages from 2015 to present for this year’s results. The survey asked qualified subscribers to evaluate FBOs they visited the previous year in five categories: line service, passenger amenities, pilot amenities, facilities and customer service representatives.

Aviation International News is a monthly trade publication focusing on the business aviation market and covers news, features, special reports and survey results. AIN is delivered in print and digital format to more than 38,000 qualified readers around the world. AIN has been conducting surveys and providing industry reports on service since 1981.

The Lee County Port Authority operates Southwest Florida International Airport and Page Field in Fort Myers. Page Field provides services to corporate, commercial and private aviators through their business arm, Base Operations at Page Field, and accommodated more than 170,000 aircraft operations in 2022. No ad valorem (property) taxes are used for airport operation or construction and both airports are funded solely with revenue generated from their operations.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.