Gas prices across Florida are down for the second straight week

Gas prices across Florida fell for the second week in a row.

The average price of a gallon of gas in the state is $3.55, according to AAA. That's down 10 cents from the previous week, and the lowest daily average in three weeks. It's also a 17-cent drop from the yearly high of $3.72 on April 21.

Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA, said in a news release that prices could fall even further.

"Pump prices are still coming back down from the spike caused by the flooding in South Florida,” Jenkins said in the release. “Additionally, the oil market suffered its third consecutive week of declines, which should apply more downward pressure on prices at the pump."

The most expensive gas prices are in West Palm Beach-Boca Raton at $3.79. The cheapest prices are in Crestview-Fort Walton Beach at $3.21.

Drivers across the greater Tampa Bay region are paying an average of $3.57.

