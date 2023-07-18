New airline, Breeze Airways, plans nine new nonstop routes at RSW; will begin service in November

Breeze Airways, a new airline offering nonstop service between underserved routes across the U.S., will inaugurate nine new nonstop routes at Southwest Florida International Airport beginning in November.

Breeze will start nonstop service to five markets that are not currently served at RSW: Akron-Canton, Ohio (CAK) – three times weekly, and New Orleans (MSY), Norfolk, Virginia (ORF), Richmond, Virginia (RIC), and Syracuse, New York (SYR) all twice weekly.

“We are extremely pleased about Breeze Airways announcing nine new nonstop cities at Southwest Florida International Airport today,” said Ben Siegel, CPA, C.M., executive director of the Lee County Port Authority. “Breeze will be significantly increasing their presence at RSW this November.”

Breeze has also announced new flights to the following cities to/from RSW: Pittsburgh (PIT) – four times weekly; Louisville, Kentucky (SDF) – twice weekly; Columbus, Ohio (CMH) – three times weekly; and Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina (RDU) – twice weekly.

“With fall and winter quickly approaching, we know many people from the Northeast and Midwest will be looking to travel to the great beaches and warmer weather Fort Myers has to offer,” said David Neeleman, Founder and CEO of Breeze Airways, “These nine new seasonal nonstop routes will allow our guests to more easily and affordably travel to and from Southwest Florida.”

Breeze offers both bundled and ala carte options known as Nice, Nicer and, on flights operated with the Airbus A220-300, Nicest. The Nicest bundle includes Breeze Ascent, two checked bags, and complimentary snacks and beverages, including alcohol.

Breeze flies both regional and transcontinental flights on a fleet of Embraer 190/195 and Airbus A220 aircraft. The carrier has ordered 80 A220s, with options for 40 more.

Seat pitch for a standard economy seat is 30 inches on the A220s and 31 inches on the E195s, while seat pitch for extra legroom is 32 inches on the A220s and between 34 and 39 inches on the E-195s, depending on the row selected. Ascent features 39 inches of seat pitch, 20.5 inches of seat width, and special features including a footrest for added comfort, and in-seat AC power and USB/C ports.

Breeze doesn’t charge change or cancellation fees up to 15 minutes prior to departure and offers other benefits such as free family seating and a la carte pricing.

For more information on booking and the airline, go to flybreeze.com.

