Naples-Marco Island area still tops state in median home sales prices
The industry group Florida Realtors last week released a report that said the statewide median sales price for single-family existing homes in June was $420,000, up marginally from May's $219,900 median sales number.
The Naples-Marco Island area remained number one in median home sales price by nearly $200,000, while the Cape Coral-Fort Myers area dropped $15,000 and two spots to sixth.
Meanwhile, the median sales price statewide in June, according to the Florida Realtors, was $589,981, a 0.9 percent drop from June 2022's $595,253 number.
Here were the median sales prices by metropolitan statistical area (May's numbers in parenthesis):
- — Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island: $825,000 ($810,000)
- — Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach: $632,500 ($610,000)
- — North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton: $524,450 ($513,000)
- — Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford: $441,306 ($435,000)
- — Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin: $432,730 ($441,500)
- — Cape Coral-Fort Myers: $430,000 ($445,000)
- — Port St. Lucie: $415,000 ($415,000)
- — Sebastian-Vero Beach: $415,000 ($412,000)
- — Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater: $415,000 ($406,730)
- — Jacksonville: $400,000 ($393,015)
- — Gainesville: $380,000 ($365,000)
- — Punta Gorda: $380,000 ($375,000)
- — Panama City: $379,900 ($370,400)
- — The Villages: $376,000 ($383,500)
- — Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville: $359,950 ($365,000)
- — Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach: $354,559 ($355,990)
- — Tallahassee: $340,000 ($336,250)
- — Lakeland-Winter Haven: $336,542 ($340,000)
- — Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent: $329,600 ($334,950)
- — Ocala: $289,900 ($285,000)
- — Homosassa Springs: $274,950 ($279,000)
- — Sebring: $270,000 ($276,274)
Source: Florida Realtors