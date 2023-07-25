© 2023 WGCU News
Naples-Marco Island area still tops state in median home sales prices

WGCU | By News Service of Florida
Published July 25, 2023 at 8:19 AM EDT
The industry group Florida Realtors last week released a report that said the statewide median sales price for single-family existing homes in June was $420,000. Tops was, above, clockwise, the Naples-Marco Island area ($825,000), then Miami-Fort Launderdale-West Palm Beach ($632,500), North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton was third ($524,450) and Cape Cioral-Fort Meyrs placed sixth ($430,000).
The industry group Florida Realtors last week released a report that said the statewide median sales price for single-family existing homes in June was $420,000. Tops was, above, clockwise, the Naples-Marco Island area ($825,000), then Miami-Fort Launderdale-West Palm Beach ($632,500), North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton was third ($524,450) and Cape Cioral-Fort Meyrs placed sixth ($430,000).

The industry group Florida Realtors last week released a report that said the statewide median sales price for single-family existing homes in June was $420,000, up marginally from May's $219,900 median sales number.

The Naples-Marco Island area remained number one in median home sales price by nearly $200,000, while the Cape Coral-Fort Myers area dropped $15,000 and two spots to sixth.

Meanwhile, the median sales price statewide in June, according to the Florida Realtors, was $589,981, a 0.9 percent drop from June 2022's $595,253 number.

Here were the median sales prices by metropolitan statistical area (May's numbers in parenthesis):

  1. — Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island: $825,000 ($810,000)
  2. — Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach: $632,500 ($610,000)
  3. — North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton: $524,450 ($513,000)
  4. — Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford: $441,306 ($435,000)
  5. — Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin: $432,730 ($441,500)
  6. — Cape Coral-Fort Myers: $430,000 ($445,000)
  7. — Port St. Lucie: $415,000 ($415,000)
  8. — Sebastian-Vero Beach: $415,000 ($412,000)
  9. — Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater: $415,000 ($406,730)
  10. — Jacksonville: $400,000 ($393,015)
  11. — Gainesville: $380,000 ($365,000)
  12. — Punta Gorda: $380,000 ($375,000)
  13. — Panama City: $379,900 ($370,400)
  14. — The Villages: $376,000 ($383,500)
  15. — Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville: $359,950 ($365,000)
  16. — Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach: $354,559 ($355,990)
  17. — Tallahassee: $340,000 ($336,250)
  18. — Lakeland-Winter Haven: $336,542 ($340,000)
  19. — Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent: $329,600 ($334,950)
  20. — Ocala: $289,900 ($285,000)
  21. — Homosassa Springs: $274,950 ($279,000)
  22. — Sebring: $270,000 ($276,274)

Source: Florida Realtors

