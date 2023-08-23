Belamarich named new CEO of Collaboratory, starts Sept. 5

File / WGCU Dr. Dawn Belamarich

Dr. Dawn Belamarich has been named the new president and CEO of Collaboratory.

Originally from New Jersey, Belamarich is now a permanent resident of Cape Coral. Her most recent leadership position was with Lee Health, as the System Leader for the Behavioral Health division.

She holds a doctorate in Business Administration and Leadership and dual master’s degrees — one in Sociology/Criminology and one in Mental Health Counseling.

For over 15 years, Belamarich has been an leader within the social services and behavioral health fields, serving in leadership roles at for-profit and nonprofit organizations.

Her previous roles include senior vice president of clinical and operational excellence, chief executive officer and executive director at Recovery Centers of America, a national addiction treatment provider.

She is a Licensed Mental Health Counselor and master’s Clinical Addiction Professional in Florida, a Licensed Professional Counselor and Licensed Clinical Alcohol and Drug Counselor in New Jersey and has certifications in gambling addiction and trauma work. She also serves as a board member for the ARCHway Institute, a national organization committed to providing education and resources for those impacted by addiction.

Belamarich will step into her new position on September 5. She succeeds former CEO Sarah Owen who announced her plans in late March to step down nearly 12 years after she joined Collaboratory. Under her leadership, Collaboratory’s assets grew to $130 million, the organization shifted from transactional to transformational giving, creating a new identity committed to coordinating the solving of all the region’s social problems on an 18-year deadline.

Dr. Michael V. Martin, who served as interim president and CEO of Collaboratory after Owen’s departure, continues to be committed to the organization’s mission and will continue to support Collaboratory.

ABOUT COLLABORATORY

Collaboratory is committed to coordinating the solving of all of Southwest Florida’s social problems on an 18-year deadline including homelessness, poverty, mental illness, racism, illiteracy and more.

