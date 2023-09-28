Nearly 500K in repairs or reimbursements made in Citgo fuel contamination issue

Approximately 1,550 consumers have potential claims stemming from a fuel contamination issue that arose with Citgo fuel in August with close to $500,000 in repairs or reimbursements made by the petroleum company.

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services provided an update Thursday regarding the Citgo fuel contamination incident at the Port of Tampa that occurred on August 26.

The FDACS said Citgo has reported they have reached out to nearly 100% of the customers affected and the company has indicated that that they have closed 950 of the claims and have paid consumers more than $447,000 in total repairs and/or reimbursements.



Previous updates

The adjusters for Citgo’s claims management provider will continue to connect with the remaining consumers, as well as for any new claims received.

All potentially impacted stations have received clearance to reopen full fuel sales operations.

FDCAS said Citgo has made the commitment to continue working with their wholesale customers who incurred costs for pumping out tanks at these locations so they can reimburse them for those costs. Three wholesale customers have submitted claims to Citgo covering four total locations, and Citgo has paid their reimbursements.

The department will continue to monitor the situation and coordinate with Citgo on any further updates.

Anyone who purchased fuel from one of the impacted locations on or after August 26, and are concerned their vehicle may be impacted, can initiate a claim through the Citgo Good Gas Guarantee program here.

Consumers may also file a complaint by contacting the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer services by calling 1-800-HELP-FLA or online at www.fdacs.gov.

