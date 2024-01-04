Allegiant Air hiring employees to staff base at Punta Gorda Airport

Allegiant Travel Company will host hiring events January 9 and 23 in Charlotte County to fill more than 20 part-time positions at Punta Gorda Airport (PGD).

As part of the airline’s strategy to meet increased demand for air travel in Southwest Florida, Allegiant is recruiting ground operations agents, customer service agents, passenger assistance agents, aircraft cleaners, and other roles.

Ideal candidates should have a passion for travel and enjoy working with the public. Those hired to fill the positions will have access to travel benefits; wages range from $13-16 an hour, plus paid sick time.

Allegiant employees and eligible dependents fly free on Allegiant and qualify for heavily discounted fares on many partner airlines worldwide. The company also pays twice-yearly profit-sharing bonuses to all employees.

Other benefits include a 401K match with immediate vesting, employee stock purchase plan, tuition reimbursement, employee assistance program, sick time, medical travel reimbursement, and legal, identity and pet insurance.

Job seekers can meet with managers on site and are encouraged to bring their resumes. Availability to work flexible hours, including weekends and holidays, is preferred.

How to Apply



If you are interested in a position with Allegiant, it is encouraged to pre-apply online at allegiantair.jobs.



Minimum Requirements

Candidates must hold a high school diploma or GED equivalent. Candidates applying for Ground Operations and Aircraft Cleaners must have a valid driver’s license. All candidates must be able to pass a criminal background check.

About the Job Fairs

Hiring events will be held at the following times and locations:

January 9, (10 a.m. - 2 p.m.)

Goodwill of Southwest Florida, 24123 Peachland Blvd., Port Charlotte, FL 33954



January 23, (10 a.m. - 2 p.m.)

CareerSource Southwest Florida, 3745 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, FL 33952



WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.