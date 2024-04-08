Job growth in Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island takes the SWFL lead

The Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island metro area led southwest Florida in annual job growth over the 12 months ending in February, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, besting the statewide figure by almost a half percent.

Total nonfarm payroll employment for the Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island area grew by 2.7 percent year-over-year adding 4,500 jobs for a 173,700 employment total in that region.

The next-highest metro area — Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL — was a bit lower at 2.2 percent year-over-year but added more jobs at 6,700 and had more employed at 308,800.

The North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton area was next at 1.9 percent. That number reflected 6,400 new jobs and 344,300 employed.

The Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater area added more jobs at 27,000 and had more employed at 1,546,100, but had a lower percentage increase at 1.8.

The Punta Gorda metro area came in last among the southwest Florida area’s metro areas for job growth for the 12 months that ended in Feb 2024, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Total nonfarm employment there grew by 0.9 percent over that period. This area added just 500 new jobs and had a total employment number of 55,900.



Statewide news

Total nonfarm employment in Florida grew by 2.3 percent over the 12 months ending in February. That’s higher than the nationwide number, which grew by 1.8 percent. Florida ranks 5th in the nation for job growth over those 12 months.

Top-ranking sectors (fastest growing): Florida ranked 2nd among U.S. states in the job growth rate in the retail trade sector over the 12 months ending in February. Employment in the sector grew by 2.2 percent – a gain of about 24,900 employees. Nationally, the sector was up 0.2 percent over those 12 months.

Florida ranked 5th among U.S. states in the job growth rate in the Non-durable goods sector 12 months ending in February. Employment in the sector grew by 3.3 percent – a gain of about 4,300 employees. Nationally, the sector was down 1 percent over those 12 months.

Metro areas: specific top sectors

The real estate and rental and leasing sector in the Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater gained about 1,200 jobs over the 12 months ending in February.

That’s equivalent to an increase of 3.8 percent. Since 2019, employment in the sector has grown by 13.7 percent. The total number of people employed in the real estate and rental and leasing sector in Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater as of February is 32,400.

The construction sector in Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL gained about 2,200 jobs over the 12 months ending in Feb 2024, according to the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics. That’s equivalent to an increase of 2.4 percent. Since 2019, employment in the sector has grown by 17.3 percent. The total number of people employed in the Construction sector in Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL as of Feb 2024 is 93,600.

The mining, logging and construction sector in Cape Coral-Fort Myers gained about 2,600 jobs over the 12 months ending in February. That’s equivalent to an increase of 6.6 percent. Since 2019, employment in the sector has grown by 31.9 percent. The total number of people employed in the mining, logging and construction sector in Cape Coral-Fort Myers as of February is 42,200.

Note: The numbers in this story are not seasonally adjusted, only year-over-year data.