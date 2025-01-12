Struggling Kohl’s to close 27 stores by April; none in Florida

NEW YORK — Kohl’s said Friday it was closing 27 underperforming locations in 15 states by April — a fraction of its 1,150 store base — as the struggling department store chain aims to boost profitability and improve sagging sales.

None of the 52 Kohl's in Florida will be closed. The most being closed, 10 stores, are in California.

The announcement comes as the Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin-based chain has posted 11 consecutive quarters of sales declines. Michaels CEO and retail veteran Ashley Buchanan is set to take over as the chief executive of Kohl’s next week.

Buchanan will take over the top job from Tom Kingsbury, who will stay as an adviser to the new CEO and retain his position on Kohl’s board until his scheduled retirement in May. Kingsbury served as Kohl’s interim CEO in December 2022 and was named its permanent leader in February 2023.

Kohl’s declined to disclose the number of employees affected. It said workers have been informed and were offered a “competitive severance package” or the chance to apply to other open roles at Kohl’s. The stores identified for closure included 10 in California.

“As we continue to build on our long-term growth strategy, it is important that we also take difficult but necessary actions to support the health and future of our business for our customers and our teams,” Kingsbury said in a statement.

Kohls has stores in Southwest Florida in: Bonita Springs; Cape Coral; Clearwater; Fort Myers; Naples; Port Charlotte; Sarasota; University Park.

U.S. department stores have had a challenging few years as consumers continue to seek out deals online.

On Thursday, Macy’s disclosed the locations of 66 stores that it will be closing early this year, including one in a historic landmark building in Philadelphia. The majority of these stores will close during the company’s first fiscal quarter of this year, Macy’s said.

In November, Macy’s reported falling profit and sales in its fiscal third quarter. It raised sales expectations for the current fiscal year, but lowered profit projections.

The Macy’s stores set to close account for 25% of the company’s overall square footage but less than 10% of its sales, the company had said.

The announcement is part of a strategy announced in February 2024, that calls for shuttering roughly 150 underproductive stores while upgrading its remaining 350 stores through fiscal 2026. The closings come as Macy’s is looking to improve its sales as shoppers have pulled back on discretionary items amid still high inflation.

The stores to close are:

Alabama

Spanish Fort - 21000 Town Center Ave.

Arkansas

Little Rock West - 13909 Chenal Pkwy.

California

Balboa (San Diego) - 5505 Balboa Ave.

Encinitas - 134 N El Camino Real

Fremont - 43782 Christy St.

Mountain View - 350 Showers Dr.

Napa - 1116 1st St.

Pleasanton - 4525 Rosewood Dr.

Point West (Sacramento) - 1896 Arden Way

San Rafael - 5010 Northgate Dr.

San Luis Obispo - 205 Madonna Rd.

Westchester - 8739 S Sepulveda Blvd.

Colorado

Arapahoe Crossing (Aurora) - 6584 S Parker Rd.

Georgia

Duluth - 2050 W Liddell Rd.

Idaho

Boise - 400 N Milwaukee St.

Illinois

Plainfield - 11860 S Route 59

Spring Hill (West Dundee) - 3000 Spring Hill Ring Rd.

Massachusetts

Stoughton - 501 Technology Center Dr.

New Jersey

East Windsor - 72 Princeton Hightstown Rd.

Ohio

Blue Ash - 4150 Hunt Rd.

Forest Park (Cincinnati) - 100 Cincinnati Mills Dr.

Oregon

Portland Gateway - 10010 NE Halsey St.

Pennsylvania

Pottstown - 351 W Schuylkill Rd.

Texas

North Dallas - 18224 Preston Rd.

Utah

Riverton - 13319 S 3600 W Ste 13LOT

Virginia