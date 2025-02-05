Cape Coral-Fort Myers leads state in percentage of new jobs for 2024

Information from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ monthly jobs report released Wednesday shows that for all of 2024, total nonfarm jobs in the Cape Coral-Fort Myers metro area increased by 1.9 percent or 5,900 jobs.

The Cape Coral-Fort Myers metro area led other metro areas in the southwest Florida area in annual job growth over that time. The Cape Coral-Fort Myers numbers compare to an increase of 1.4 percent in the nation as a whole and 1.5 percent in the state of Florida.

The numbers also showed that the Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island metro area came in last for job growth among Southwest Florida metro areas for 2024.

The report showed the following numbers for Southwest Florida metro areas, month-over-month, three-month change and year-over-year and total employed:



Cape Coral-Fort Myers: .2% (700); .5% (1,500); 1.9% (5,900); 313,300

Punta Gorda: .4% (200); -.5%, (-300); 1.4% (800) , 56800

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater: .2% (3,800); .1% (1,900); 1.1% (17,400); 1,565,300

North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton: .4% (1,400; -.3% (-1,000); 1& (3,500); 349,800

Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island: -.1% (-200); -.6% (-1,100); .6% (1,100); 174,700

Information in this report was provided and based on research provided by APM Research Lab and Marketplace. This report uses data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics accurate as of February 05, 2025. The latest month of data available in the current release is December 2024.