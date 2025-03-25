What Happens to Florida without a Property Tax?

How could Florida operate without a property tax? Governor Ron DeSantis threw out this radical proposal in his effort to reduce the cost of living for Floridians. But how would the state go about recouping the financial loss that comes with the collection of a property tax? Lucas Professor of Real Estate at FGCU, Dr. Shelton Weeks, breaks down the Governor’s drastic idea and explains how this proposal could lead to an increased sales tax or even the state’s first income tax.

