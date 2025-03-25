© 2025 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

What Happens to Florida without a Property Tax?

WGCU | By WGCU News
Published March 25, 2025 at 5:22 AM EDT

How could Florida operate without a property tax? Governor Ron DeSantis threw out this radical proposal in his effort to reduce the cost of living for Floridians. But how would the state go about recouping the financial loss that comes with the collection of a property tax? Lucas Professor of Real Estate at FGCU, Dr. Shelton Weeks, breaks down the Governor’s drastic idea and explains how this proposal could lead to an increased sales tax or even the state’s first income tax.

What Happens to Florida without a Property Tax? | WGCU News
Tags
Business/Economy WGCU NewsProperty TaxIncome TaxTaxesSales TaxGovernor Ron DeSantisFGCUReal EstateVacationTourism
WGCU News
See stories by WGCU News