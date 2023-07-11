Cape Coral officials warn of potential city hall event scam

Cape Coral officials issued an alert about a scam being distributed via Facebook that involves a fake event claiming to be held at Cape Coral City Hall.

The alert issued Tuesday said the scammer claims to have a vendor event scheduled for July 29 & 30 at City Hall and requests payment from potential vendors via PayPal using a non-Cape Coral government email.

City officials said that no such event has been permitted and the City does not collect vendor fees via PayPal.

Official Cape Coral City events can be seen via CapeCoral.gov.

Report scams to the Cape Coral Police Department at 239-574-3223 or ccpdfraud@capecoral.gov

