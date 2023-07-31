Foundation that operates Shell Point community agrees to pay $250K over alleged violations of controlled substances act

The Christian & Missionary Alliance Foundation, Inc. of Fort Myers has agreed to pay $250,000 to resolve allegations that the Foundation violated the Controlled Substances Act by failing to maintain records required by the act.

The United States alleges that on July 14, 2021, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) initiated an inspection of the Foundation facility, at 15051 Shell Point Boulevard, and determined that it committed 176 violations of the CSA, including failing to take a new inventory of all controlled substances on hand at least once every two years, failing to maintain records of the number of units acquired from other persons, and failing to notify the DEA of a theft or loss within one business day of the discovery.

The Shell Point Retirement Community on Shellpoint Boulevard in Lee County was founded as a nonprofit ministry in 1968 by The Christian and Missionary Alliance denomination.

Christian & Missionary Alliance Foundation, Inc. relinquished its DEA registration on February 4, 2022.

“Scrupulous recordkeeping is essential to maintaining the CSA’s closed system of distribution and preventing dangerous drugs from falling into the wrong hands,” said U.S. Attorney Roger Handberg. “We expect all DEA registrants, no matter their size, to be especially meticulous in their recordkeeping because the CSA and the welfare of the public demand it.”

“DEA Registrants are obligated to comply with the regulations set forth in the Controlled Substances Act, ensuring accurate inventorying, tracking and recordkeeping, as the failure to do so can lead to the diversion of controlled substances, which jeopardizes the safety and health of our communities,” said DEA Miami Field Division Special Agent in Charge Deanne L. Reuter. “DEA remains committed to working with our law enforcement and regulatory partners to hold registrants accountable and ensure these regulations are followed.”

