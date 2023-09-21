Florida theft ring arrests made; group heisted 19 RVs/campers used for Hurricane Ian relief

Four people — two from Naples — allegedly involved in a theft ring that targeted campers used for Hurricane Ian victims were arrested Wednesday by the Florida Highway Patrol and local law enforcement officials.

The four arrests were for crimes including those defined in the Florida Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (R.I.C.O.) Act.

The investigation into the theft ring began in April after the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office connected a group of suspects to the theft of seven RVs/campers belonging to the State of Florida for disaster relief.

"The Florida Highway Patrol Cargo Theft Task Force in coordination with the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office have arrested several suspects responsible for stealing critical resources intended to assist Floridians during a state of emergency," said F.H.P. Colonel Gary Howze II. "Incidents such as this remind us that while many show their strength and character during times of crisis, there are also those who look for opportunities to exploit others in need."

Beginning in March and ending in July, the group stole, sold, and delivered 19 RVs/campers (16 belonging to the State of Florida), one trailer, and two pieces of heavy equipment with an estimated value over $1,000,000.

The theft ring would operate in the early morning or late evening hours to blend in with the typical delivery hours of RVs and Campers to displaced Floridians during the state of emergency following Hurricane Ian. Once in possession of the stolen RVs or Campers, members would begin word-of-mouth sales at significantly discounted cash-only prices, some claiming the low price was due to repairs the vehicle had undergone following hurricane damage.

Nine RV/Campers were recovered, and 11 remain stolen, along with the trailer and two pieces of heavy equipment.

Two members, Misael Gonzalez, 53, of Naples, and Ivan Gutierrez Miranda, 43, Naples, were arrested and booked in Collier County members of the ring. Another two, Juan Carlos Santana, 55, of Miami, and Giddel Santana Morales, 43, of Miami, were arrested and booked in Miami-Dade County.

One additional member, Yosmel Betancourt Morales, 32, of Lake Worth, Florida, remains at large.

