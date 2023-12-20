Armed bank robber, 71, pleads guilty to Fort Myers Halloween heist

A 71-year-old Mansfield, Ohio, man is facing a possible life prison sentence after pleading guilty to the Halloween armed robbery of a Fort Myers bank.

Grant Elmore Davis, Jr. entered a guilty plea Wednesday to charges of armed bank robbery, discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, and possessing a firearm and ammunition as a convicted felon.

A sentencing date has not been set.

According to court documents, Davis entered the Truist Bank at 14490 Palm Beach Blvd. in Fort Myers on October 31 and discharged a handgun while making verbal commands to the teller to give him money from the cash register.

Davis also pointed a handgun in the teller's direction during the robbery.

After obtaining money from the teller, Davis exited the bank, dropping a portion of the bills as he left.

Bank surveillance video / WGCU Grant Elmore Davis, Jr. , 71, of Mansfield, Ohio, entered a guilty plea Wednesday to charges of armed bank robbery, discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, and possessing a firearm and ammunition as a convicted felon.

In November 2001, Davis was convicted of armed bank robbery and using and carrying a short-barreled shotgun in relation to a crime of violence in the Fort Myers area. He was released from prison in April 2013, and as a convicted felon, he is prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition under federal law.

According to a report from the Lee County Sheriff's Office, Davis left the scene in a green Dodge Dakota.

On Nov. 1 Sheriff's Office detectives located Grant’s vehicle in a heavily wooded area in the area of East 10th Street and Lincoln Avenue in Lehigh Acres.

Shortly after, detectives observed Grant get in his vehicle and drive to a 7-Eleven at 530 Joel Boulevard. The LCSO Fugitive Warrant Unit arrested him without incident and turned him over to the FBI.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.