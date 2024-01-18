Venice man charged with threatening a mass casualty event, unlawful possession of a silencer

A Venice man has been charged with with interstate transmission of a threat to injure and unlawful possession of a silencer and faces up to 15 years in federal prison.

An indictment on Alexander Lightner, 26, was handed up on Wednesday.

According to court filings, on December 29, 2023, Lightner made the following threats on an internet messaging platform indicating his intention to carry out a mass shooting: “2024 there shall be saints u fuq”; “Highscore shall be defeated”; “I’ll delete this, but I say to you there is no surrender only death. Only purpose”; “When my @ says last seen a week ago remove me from everything.”; “It’s called a .308 black tip.”; and “Those that know me know. It’s over, you have not seen the wrath of the Aryan that has no purpose left.”

In the racially or ethnically motivated violent extremist (“RMVE”) community, a “saint” is an individual who commits an act of mass violence in furtherance of RMVE ideology, and the term “high score” refers to the death toll amassed by an attacker, or saint, who commits an act of mass violence.

Federal law enforcement executed a search warrant at Lightner’s residence and recovered an unregistered firearm silencer, ammunition, and multiple firearms from his bedroom.

