Crime victims, supporters rally in Tallahassee, seek changes

WGCU | By News Service of Florida
Published January 23, 2024 at 4:23 PM EST
A group called Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice rallied in Tallahassee Tuesday and was asking for such things as improvements in Florida’s probation system, making it easier for people with low-level misdemeanor records to get back to work and increased funding for trauma-recovery services for crime victims.
Survivors of crime and family members of victims gathered Tuesday at the Capitol to join lawmakers and advocates in calling for expanded support for victims and public-safety changes.

“We must ensure that every community that has been victimized by crime has access to trauma-recovery services, so more people have the tools needed to get their lives back on track after experiencing violence,” Sen. Shevrin Jones, D-Miami Gardens, said.

Supporters said they hope the proposals will break cycles of crime and make communities safer.

“We envision a Florida where past mistakes are not always burdens, but rather can be used as stepping stones toward success,” Rep. LaVon Bracy Davis, D-Ocoee, said.
