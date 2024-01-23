Crime victims, supporters rally in Tallahassee, seek changes

Survivors of crime and family members of victims gathered Tuesday at the Capitol to join lawmakers and advocates in calling for expanded support for victims and public-safety changes.

A group called Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice is asking for such things as improvements in Florida’s probation system, making it easier for people with low-level misdemeanor records to get back to work and increased funding for trauma-recovery services for crime victims.

“We must ensure that every community that has been victimized by crime has access to trauma-recovery services, so more people have the tools needed to get their lives back on track after experiencing violence,” Sen. Shevrin Jones, D-Miami Gardens, said.

Supporters said they hope the proposals will break cycles of crime and make communities safer.

“We envision a Florida where past mistakes are not always burdens, but rather can be used as stepping stones toward success,” Rep. LaVon Bracy Davis, D-Ocoee, said.