Female school paraprofessional arrested on sexual assault charges involving minor; allegedly sent him texts, nude photos, money

A female paraprofessional in a Lee County school has been arrested on charges of sexual battery on a male student.

Fort Myers police reported that the department was alerted to the alleged assault on Sunday.

Police said it was reported that Lauren Angelica King, 32, was actively having a sexual relationship with a student.

432084681_3695871397292870_7582225208262694592_n.mp4

Family members of the 13-year-old male student said that the school involved is the Royal Palm Exceptional School in Fort Myers. King is listed at the school as "instructional support," which is usually a paraprofessional who works in a classroom under an assigned certified or licensed teacher.

Police said that the victim said that King had requested his phone number and began texting sexual messages, which included nude photographs and videos of her performing sexual acts on herself.

Family members of the student said that the school involved is the Royal Palm Exceptional School in Fort Myers. King is listed at the school as "instructional support," which is usually a paraprofessional who works in a classroom under an assigned certified or licensed teacher.

Attorney Faudlin Simon, a spokesman for the victim's family, issued a statement Thursday afternoon: "The School District of Lee County failed systemically. Schools should be sanctuaries where children feel safe, yet this district allowed a child predator to infiltrate our most vulnerable spaces. This predator targeted our client, and it was only due to his vigilant parents that she was stopped. The school district bears responsibility for allowing such a dangerous individual near our children. The arrest of Ms. King serves as a grave indictment against the district, and it must own up to its critical failure in safeguarding our students.”

School system officials did not respond to a request for comment as of early afternoon.

The victim told police that King had requested the victim’s phone number and began texting sexual messages, over 4,000 in a month, including nude photographs and videos of her performing sexual acts on herself.

Detectives reviewed all of the evidence including the text messages exchanged between King and the victim and determined that there was probable cause to charge King with Lewd or Lascivious Battery and Lewd or Lascivious Molestation.

On Wednesday, FMPD was granted an arrest warrant for Lauren King and she was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Regional Task Force and the Fort Myers Police Department Thursday. She remains in the Lee County Jail.

FMPD encouraged anyone with information or may be a victim of King, to contact FMPD at 239-321-7700.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.