Suspicious fires in Lehigh Acres prompts request for information

The Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District and the Florida Division of Forestry are investigating a series of suspicious fires in the Northern area of the District.

In the past month, firefighters have responded to 10 outside fires in this area. These fires occurred in vacant lots during early morning hours and several posed a danger to nearby homes.

Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District / WGCU Locations of recent suspicious fires in the northern district of the Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District.

The most recent suspicious fire occurred Tuesday morning at Ruth Avenue N. and 56th Street W.

Crews responded to the call just before 5 a.m. after a nearby homeowner smelled the smoke and observed embers falling onto his property. The fire was in a vacant lot next to a home under construction.

Investigators believe the fire spread from a porta-potty adjacent to the construction site that was set on fire.

A homeowner near the fire provided video of a pickup truck entering and leaving the area just before the fire. It is unknown if the pickup truck will be related to the fire, but investigators are seeking information to identify the owner.

In addition, residents in the area of any of these fires are encouraged to check their security cameras to see if any unusual activity was captured on video.

Investigators also encourage residents to report suspicious persons or vehicles in the above-described area to law enforcement.

In addition, fire officials reminded that anyone with information about the cause of these fires that arson is a crime. Tips on these fires can be anonymously reported to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers. If the information provided is helpful and leads to an arrest, you could be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $3,000.

Crime Stoppers can be reached by calling 1-800-780-TIPS (8477), or online at www.southwestfloridacrimstoppers.com.

