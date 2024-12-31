Marco Island seeking info on series of vandalism incidents at park, beach access, other areas

City of Marco Island / WGCU Several incidents of vandalism at public sites in the City of Marco Island have city officials asking for help.

The City of Marco Island is seeking information on a series of vandalism incidents that caused damage to city property.

There have been several incidents of vandalism at Veterans Community Park over the past few months and recent damage to public property at the Maple Avenue beach access point, and to public trash receptacles on Collier Boulevard.

Damage has included ripping sinks off public restroom walls, dismantling public drinking fountains, knocking down the shower facilities at the beach, and pushing over trash cans.

The areas vandalized are taxpayer funded facilities and amenities. Veterans Community Park was recently renovated to include new restroom facilities, playground equipment, and a bandshell.

The repair and replacement of these items places an unnecessary financial burden on residents.

Residents and visitors are asked to watch for anyone vandalizing or mistreating public property. Anyone seeing such behavior should report it immediately to Marco Island Police Department at 239-389-5050 or call 9-1-1. If possible, take pictures or write down a description of the vandal.

Under Florida law, vandalism is known as “criminal mischief” and includes the willful destruction of property belonging to another person. Depending on the amount of damage, the charge can carry either misdemeanor or felony penalties.

