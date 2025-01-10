Five members of alleged theft ring face charges for statewide thefts

Five members of an alleged retail theft crime ring are facing charges for thefts made at a number of retailers in 14 of Florida's 20 judicial districts, including the Twentieth, which covers Lee, Charlotte, Collier, Glades and Hendry counties.

Attorney General Ashley Moody’s Office of Statewide Prosecution is alleging that Yordan Rayo-Correoso, Erick Igorra-Viera, Jose Jiklin Palmero Bazan, Tomas Baujin-Marrero and Yereslan Gonzalez-Padron committed with more than 200 thefts in in a 15-month period. The defendants targeted retailers including T.J. Maxx, Ulta Beauty, Burlington, Target and other similar stores, causing at least $400,000 in losses.

“This organized crime ring traveled the state, stealing from hundreds of stores and causing hundreds of thousands of dollars in losses to retailers," Moody said. "...coordinating with law enforcement and retailers, we have dismantled this massive crime ring and now the members will face justice.”

According to the investigation, the defendants targeted stores in 25 counties around the state. The defendants entered the stores, removed anti-theft tags off clothing, purses, shoes and other items, then placed the merchandise in a suitcase or hamper. Then, the defendants walked out of the store without paying. The group ultimately aimed to sell the stolen goods after committing the thefts.

The group committed thefts in 14 of the 20 judicial circuits in the state: Fourth, Fifth, Sixth, Seventh, Ninth, Tenth, Eleventh, Twelfth, Thirteenth, Fifteenth, Seventeenth, Eighteenth, Nineteenth and the Twentieth Judicial Circuits.

Rayo-Correoso is charged with 15 counts of organized retail theft, unlawful use of a two-way communication device and other charges.

Igorra-Viera is charged with eight counts of organized retail theft, grand theft, unlawful use of a two-way communication device and other charges.

Bazan is charged with two counts of organized retail theft and other charges. Baujin-Marrero is charged with two counts of organized retail theft.

Gonzalez-Padron is charged with four counts of organized retail theft, grand theft, unlawful use of a two-way communication device and other charges.

Bazan and Gonzalez are currently being held under a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainer.

Four of the five defendants are in custody; the fifth remains at large.

The Florida Organized Retail Crime Exchange played a role in this case. The FORCE database and taskforce has helped spot trends, identify suspects and take down massive, organized retail theft rings. The database is designed to bridge the gaps between retailers, law enforcement and prosecutors by allowing shareable, searchable information on incidents of theft statewide.

