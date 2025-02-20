Business didn't pass smell test when aromatherapy offer became alleged sex offer; arrest followed

One Charlotte County business's offer didn't pass the smell test for the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit conducted an undercover investigation on a Port Charlotte business that claimed to provide aromatherapy.

The business, described as a scent shop on Crestview Circle NW in Port Charlotte, was found by detectives to have a website which depicted numerous provocatively attired young women and identified which ones would be working on any given day.

During an investigation, detectives received numerous tips about what was happening inside and an undercover detective made an appointment to verifying the alleged activity.

Upon arriving to the business, the detective was greeted by a woman who introduced herself as “Diamond,” who was later identified as Katherine R. Geuther, 21, of Interlachen, Florida. A Sheriff's Office report said Geuther led the detective to a small room with a massage table and a desk, and stated costs for a 30-minute or 60-minute appointment.

As the detective prepared for the appointment. Geuther stepped out for a moment and immediately removed her clothes upon returning, attempting to engage in sex acts with the detective. The detective declined and left.

Geuther was then arrested on charges of attempting to solicit prostitution.

