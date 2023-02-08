Black History Month activities planned at Roberto Clemente Park

The Lee County Black History Society will host two events for Black History Month, including Movie in the Park Feb. 10 and Heart Hustle, a health and wellness event Feb. 25.

The society will show “Teach Us All” on Friday, Feb. 10, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. The film is a 2017 documentary that examines educational inequality after the 60th anniversary of the 1957 Little Rock school desegregation crisis through case studies in Little Rock, New York City and Los Angeles. The movie screening is free and will be shown on a giant screen outside in the park. Popcorn, candy and soft drinks will be provided.

On Saturday, Feb. 25, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., the society is sponsoring Heart Hustle, which is presented by Increase the Peach Health and Fitness Studio and Sozo Wellness Pharmacy. The Health & Wellness festival includes a 5K walk/run, Zumba, yoga, bootcamps, wellness vendors and Black History Museum Tours. For more information on the event, visit hearthustlefest.com.

The museum, located in Roberto Clemente Park, includes exhibits on Black Resistance, the theme for the 2023 Black History Month and Black Inventors.

Both events will be held at Roberto Clemente Park at 3265 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fort Myers.

For information, visit leecountyblackhistorysociety.org.

About Lee County Black History Society

The Lee County Black History Society, Inc. (LCBHS), a nonprofit organization, was founded in 1994 by Janice Cass. The LCBHS, Inc. is comprised of an 11-member Board of Directors which meets on the second Tuesday of each month. The meeting is open to the public. The LCBHS provides a way for African Americans in Lee County to recognize and celebrate Black History Month, as well as created and maintains the Williams Academy Black History Museum. Black History Month, Legends Gala, Florida Emancipation Day May 20 celebration event, Juneteenth and Holiday in the Park are events presented each year by LCBHS through partnerships with other community-based organizations, churches and private citizens. For information, visit LeeCountyBlackHistorySociety.org, email blackhistory@lesscountyblackhistorysociety.org or call 239-332-8778.

