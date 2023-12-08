Chabad of Charlotte County and Shalom Babcock host Menorah lighting at Babcock Ranch

The Chabad of Charlotte County and Shalom Babcock held a Hanukkah menorah lighting ceremony Thursday, marking the commencement of the Festival of Lights.

The religiously significant ceremony will took place in Founder’s Square at Babcock Ranch for the first time.

The event was held in collaboration with Chabad of Charlotte County and the members of Shalom Babcock and is an annual event used to foster unity.

Hanukkah menorah lighting ceremony in Babcock Ranch

The Menorah lighting ceremony symbolizes the triumph of light over darkness, a message that resonates universally and embodies the essence of the Hanukkah festival and featured traditional Hanukkah blessings and Hanukkah-inspired activities.

The menorah has eight spots for candles — one for each night — and an extra candle for the shamash, or helper candle, that is used to light the others.

Babcock Ranch resident Katie Heck was inspired by recent world events to sponsor the installation of the outdoor menorah.

"Hanukkah (is) a celebration of perseverance, faith, and strength in the face of difficult, almost

overwhelming odds. I am dedicating this menorah to my great-grandmother, who moved her family several times across Europe before finally settling in America, where it was safe to celebrate her heritage," she said. "Decades later, it’s exciting for our family to have the

vopportunity to celebrate Hanukkah here with our community."

